Nano Reaches Market Cap of $109.40 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $109.40 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,973.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.00521399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00103888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00236491 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00074070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

