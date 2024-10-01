Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0147

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $939,914.77 and $11,141.22 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hop Protocol

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

