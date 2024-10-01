ARAW 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $363.87 (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ARAW has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $363.87 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00259580 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.9226178 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

