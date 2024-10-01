Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) One Day Volume Hits $60.89 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for about $25.92 or 0.00042487 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $149.65 million and approximately $60.89 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00259580 BTC.

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,773,118 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,856,165.23458061. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 28.36949011 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $50,193,448.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.