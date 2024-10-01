Saga Price Up 4.3% This Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Saga has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00003989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $250.83 million and approximately $112.59 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saga Token Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,035,766,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,054,806 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,035,619,455 with 103,001,101 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.77461769 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $109,505,224.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

