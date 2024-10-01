Sapphire Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $367.15 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $367.15 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.58 or 0.04021618 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00042593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,906,643,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,886,061,369 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)"

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

