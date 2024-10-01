Wrapped Matic Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $54.83 million and $22.23 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00259580 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,058,891 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 145,409,939.90125284. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.40296932 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $18,478,432.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

