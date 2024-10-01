dogwifhat (WIF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $917.40 Million

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00003746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $917.40 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00259580 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,406 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,406.644456. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.5498142 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 529 active market(s) with $680,553,095.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

