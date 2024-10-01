Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FULTP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:FULTP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

