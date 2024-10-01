5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Update

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

FEAM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 561,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

See Also

