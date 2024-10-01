Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 623.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Flex has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

