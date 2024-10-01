First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Update

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

