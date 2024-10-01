IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 144,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,255. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
