IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 144,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,255. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 44,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on IRS

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.