IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 144,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,255. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 44,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on IRS

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.