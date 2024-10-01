Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expands By 10.3%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,414,000 after acquiring an additional 284,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,763,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,841,000 after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exponent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 169,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,868. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

