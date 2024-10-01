Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Decreases By 8.5%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FULT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.