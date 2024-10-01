Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 23,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 29,103,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,809,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.