Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declines By 8.8%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVRGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE IVR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,269. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IVR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

