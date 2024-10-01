Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declines By 8.8%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE IVR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,269. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IVR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

