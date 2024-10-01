Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Rises By 5.8%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,948,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Foresight Autonomous accounts for approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 27.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSX remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 29,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,643. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 1,871.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.