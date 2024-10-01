Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Rises By 5.8%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,948,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Foresight Autonomous accounts for approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 27.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.
Foresight Autonomous Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRSX remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 29,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,643. Foresight Autonomous has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foresight Autonomous
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is a support level?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.