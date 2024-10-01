FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.

Get FRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

In other news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,094.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in FRP in the first quarter worth about $372,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Trading Down 1.9 %

FRPH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $29.28. 12,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,243. FRP has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.