Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 115,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $550.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at $430,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

