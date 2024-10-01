Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Increases By 10.2%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.12.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,055 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,539,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $8.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.66. 3,036,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.96. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

