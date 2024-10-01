Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,667,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

