3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.16 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Stock Performance
NYSE HD opened at $405.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $405.31.
Home Depot Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.08.
Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
