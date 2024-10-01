Compound (COMP) Price Hits $42.62

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Compound has a total market cap of $374.40 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $42.62 or 0.00069854 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,784,991 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,784,724.32766302 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.13541849 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $27,913,067.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

