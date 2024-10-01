Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.0345 on Exchanges

Ren (REN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $34.44 million and $11.94 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

