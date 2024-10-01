NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. NULS has a total market capitalization of $36.09 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,092,096 coins and its circulating supply is 110,028,333 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

