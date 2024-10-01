aelf Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $277.03 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,239,738 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

