ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.17 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $24.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00103888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000106 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

