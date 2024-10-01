Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after buying an additional 395,477 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,093. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.