Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $185,748.24

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $56.08 million and approximately $185,748.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,973.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.00521399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00103888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00236491 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00074070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,734,356 coins and its circulating supply is 77,734,620 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

