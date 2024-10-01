eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 30,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in eBay by 325.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in eBay by 88.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

