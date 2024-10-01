BNB Price Down 9.9% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BNB has a total market capitalization of $79.90 billion and approximately $2.11 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $547.50 or 0.00897350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,719 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,789.7869093. The last known price of BNB is 579.45059018 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2251 active market(s) with $1,811,890,247.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

