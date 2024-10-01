Zentry (ZENT) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $123.99 million and $5.81 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,859,178,793.902713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02254163 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,630,350.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

