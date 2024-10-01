TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94.40 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $130.51 million and approximately $94.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00042759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,790,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,540,673 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

