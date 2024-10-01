Horizen Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $115.81 million and $7.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.48 or 0.00012252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,492,294 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

