Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.68

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 2948531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $966.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

