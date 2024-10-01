Invst LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

Booking stock opened at $4,212.12 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,272.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,795.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,758.88. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

