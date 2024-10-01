Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $147.43 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $147.43 million and $6.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,258,980 coins and its circulating supply is 904,073,285 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

