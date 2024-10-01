B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.61

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 11164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

