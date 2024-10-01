Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.39

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 4020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 6.4 %
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.
