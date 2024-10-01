Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.15

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2746022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.