Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.50

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 6875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.91%.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

