Ted Buchan & Co Invests $7.37 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after buying an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,782,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,175,000 after buying an additional 1,438,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after buying an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

