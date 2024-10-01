Metahero (HERO) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $820,030.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

