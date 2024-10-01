Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.46. 1,012,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00.

Allison Transmission last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

