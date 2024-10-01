Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 466,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,669. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,919,694.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $160,500. Corporate insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

