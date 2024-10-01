Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 689,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

