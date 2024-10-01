Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the second quarter valued at about $857,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,451. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $301.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.