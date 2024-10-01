Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expands By 10.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 72,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. 28,262,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,530,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock valued at $31,933,031. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,655,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.35.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

