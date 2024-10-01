Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Decreases By 8.5%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Grifols Stock Down 0.6 %
GRFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 561,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,411. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.
Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
