Short Interest in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Decreases By 8.5%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Grifols Stock Down 0.6 %

GRFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 561,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,411. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Grifols will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grifols by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,924 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 7.7% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,799,000 after acquiring an additional 881,155 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 18.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grifols by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares during the period.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

